Pending services for Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Dec 6, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DICKINSON — Carol J. Nash, age 74, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Malloy & Son Funeral Home www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com. 409.763.2475 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesCouple in Texas City workplace homicide had filed to divorce, records showDeputies seek truck that ran over downed motorcyclist in San LeonMan fatally shot outside highway bar in La MarqueUTMB lifts vaccination requirements after court orderBacliff man arrested in connection with motorcyclist's deathFertitta Entertainment attempting to end $8.6 billion merger dealCOVID fallout, race tension loom over Salvation Army holiday fundraisingNew bistro cooking up East End island opening; Evia developers snap up more land in GalvestonAffidavit: Man called chaplain after stabbing wife to death in Texas City storeWoman dies while running across I-45 traffic, police say CollectionsIn Focus: 2021 Dickens on The StrandIn Focus: Texas City Christmas ParadeThrough the RoofIn Focus: Colts 31, Texans 0In Focus: Third Day of the 2021 Lone Star RallyIn Focus: Jets 21, Texans 14In Focus: Dickinson vs Atascocita High School FootballIn Focus: Houston 31, Memphis 13In Focus: Houston 67, Virginia 47In Focus: Clear Falls vs Dawson Bi-District Football CommentedDemocrats will pay for Biden's tyranny come November (165) Beto O’Rourke should heed his own words on gun control (66) There was no 'insurrection' Jan. 6, just lies by media (59) Texas consumers will pay for freeze fiasco for years to come (56) Trump is a loose cannon spewing lies over and over (48) It's employers' responsibility to protect employees (40) Residents call for resignation of Texas City school board member (37) Republican Party just needs to get over themselves (37) World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant (37) COVID fallout, race tension loom over Salvation Army holiday fundraising (36)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.