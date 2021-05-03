MORRISON, COLORADO — Nancy Garbade Roth of Morrison, Colorado, passed away April 26 after a brief illness at St. Anthony Hospital in Denver. She was born October 16, 1945, to Margaret and Francis A. Garbade, M.D., at St. Mary’s Hospital in Galveston, Texas.
Mrs. Roth attended Galveston public schools: Travis Elementary School, Lovenberg Junior High School, and a graduate of Ball High School Class of 1964, with honors. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 1968.
She was employed by the Rice Council in Houston when she met her future husband, John Roth. They married in 1972. John’s career in the petroleum industry took them to international assignments in Saudi Arabia and Great Britain, returning to the United States in 1983. They lived in Katy, Texas, briefly before settling in Morrison, Colorado, in 1986.
Mrs. Roth worked in the library at her children’s school, and retired from the Jefferson County Library after 20 years of service. She was a dedicated and talented quilter, a member of the Mountain Mavericks Quilting Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by her sister, Anne Garbade. Survivors include sister, Sally Chapman (Ron); daughter, Susan Roth (William Duncanson); son, John (Gina Lewis), and grandson, Luke.
Mrs. Roth requested that there be no public service, and that memorials in lieu of flowers be sent to the Rosenberg Library or Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston. Please visit www.evergreenmemorialpark.com to leave condolences for the family.
