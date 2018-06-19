Donald Edgar Astin (Eddie) passed away peacefully on Monday, June 18, 2018 in League City, TX at the age of 84. Don was born on September 21, 1933 in Karnak, Illinois to Claude and Dora Astin.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1955. Don’s interests were hunting, fishing, spending time with his family and grandchildren, and gospel music. He was employed by several marine businesses in Oklahoma and Texas. He then began a career working as a substance abuse counselor for the Texas and Missouri correction systems. He also drove a school bus in Missouri and worked for the various Crowder Funeral Homes.
He was preceded in death by his parents Claude and Dora Astin, first wife Barbara Astin, and brothers Michael Astin and Alford Astin.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn Jeanette Astin, son Kim Astin and wife Terri; stepchildren Keith Johnson and wife Laura, Gayle Mitchell and Joyce Martin and husband Karl. He is also survived by grandchildren Erin Gaw and husband Joe, Tim Johnson and wife Katie, Taylor Johnson and wife Nikki, Tracey Ellis and husband Michael, and Trish Johnson; great grandchildren Trey Malinda Gaw, and 14 other great grandchildren. Don is also survived by sister Vivian Watkins and husband Jerome and brother William Astin.
Visitation will be held at Crowder Funeral Home in League City on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., and the service will be Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Crowder Funeral Home in League City at 10 a.m. and will include a Masonic Service.
Graveside services will be held at Hayes Grace Memorial Park, 10708 Highway 6 in Hitchcock, TX and will include a Navy Memorial Program.
Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society and Shriners’ Burn Center in Galveston, TX.
