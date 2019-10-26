Sherry C. Lane, born September 27, 1947 in Kansas City (MO) passed away at the age of 72 in Houston, Texas. She resided in Galveston (TX) for more than 40 years.
She worked as an administrative assistant at a number of well-known Galveston businesses, including the Bob Smith Yacht Club, before retiring in 2008. She spent much of her free time on the beach and seawall, and was an advocate for preserving natural spaces and helping wildlife through the Nature Conservancy and others.
She is survived by her two sons, Jim Dobberstine and Travis Lane; younger brother, Tom Lane; cousin, Lori Taylor; and nephews, Matt and Hunter Lane.
In honor of her memory, she would have appreciated friends and family to please donate to the Galveston Bay Foundation, the Nature Conservancy, or the World Wildlife Fund in lieu of flowers.
