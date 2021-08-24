TEXAS CITY — Shawn Elizabeth Hogues, 49, departed this earthly life on August 22, 2021, at Houston Healthcare Clear Lake in Webster, Texas. Shawn was born March 13, 1972, in Texas City, Texas to Herman and Ruth Hogues.
She attended La Marque ISD and graduated with the best class that came through LaMarque High School, the Class of 1991. Shawn had a warm passion for kids. She started working with children at the early age of 13 at Cannon’s Daycare, in the after-school programs. After graduation, she went to work at Start Smart Daycare where she was employed for 20 years. In 2015, she began working at Children’s Lighthouse of Mag Creek where she was employed until she became ill. She truly loved her job working with children and interacting with their families. Everyone loved Ms. Shawn and her contagious smile.
Shawn was a member of New Hope Bible Church for 40 years under the leadership of the Late Pastor W.C Yancy, Pastor Clinton Yancy, and now Pastor Rathel Goodman.
She is survived by her longtime partner, Nathaniel Earl Grimes, daughters DeShawna Hogues Grimes, Natalia Grimes, her grandchild, Layla Dior Robinson, brothers Herman Hogues Jr. (Theresa), Maurice Hogues (Patricia), Alex Hogues (Tavisk), Kevin McGaskey (Angela), Jason Brown, sisters Diane Bell, Rosetta Robertson, Angela Clarkson, and adopted Mom Mattie Brown. Godchildren Roynesha Julius, Sterling Mack, and Dashon Batiste. Sisters of 35 years Steffanie Brown, Vershanda Dixon-Chambers, Kimberly Smith, Jackie Julius, Tanya Bougeois, Fione Maxiey, and Tamika Ward. She is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Ruth Hogues, siblings Marcena Thomas, and Stacey Phillips. She has a host of nieces and nephews which she truly adored.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021, from 5 p.m. — 7 p.m. followed by a Homegoing Celebration service, 7 p.m. — 8 p.m. Both services will take place in the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 (facing Highway 3) in Texas City, Texas 77591.
Masks are mandatory and must be worn properly for attendance. Both services will be “Live” streamed on Carnes Funeral Home Facebook site.
