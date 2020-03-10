Louis Wilhelm Hulse was born in Waterbury, Connecticut on August 4, 1935. He passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the age of 84 in League City, Texas.
Family will receive guests for a visitation on Thursday, March 12th from 10 -11:00am at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will follow beginning at 11:00am.
Please visit Louis online obituary at https://obit.carnesfuneralhome.com/louis-wilhelm-hulse to light a virtual candle of remembrance and leave a memorial tribute for Louis and his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.