Louis Wilhelm Hulse was born in Waterbury, Connecticut on August 4, 1935. He passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the age of 84 in League City, Texas.

Family will receive guests for a visitation on Thursday, March 12th from 10 -11:00am at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will follow beginning at 11:00am.

Please visit Louis online obituary at https://obit.carnesfuneralhome.com/louis-wilhelm-hulse to light a virtual candle of remembrance and leave a memorial tribute for Louis and his family.

