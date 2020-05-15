Robert Bixler Leonard (“Dr. Bob”) much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, scientist, and educator died May 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by love with his wife by his side. He was born July 9, 1945 in Baltimore, Maryland, the first child of Mary Buchanan Renshaw Leonard (Polly) and Maurice Bixler Leonard.
Dr. Bob graduated high school from the Gilman School in Baltimore in 1963. He received his BS from Case Western Reserve University in 1969, and his PhD in Physiology from the University of Virginia in 1975. He spent his career in the Marine Biomedical Institute and the Department of Cell Biology and Neuroscience at the University of Texas Medical Branch. While there, he taught medical and graduate students and performed research, primarily on the vestibular system. He loved research but loved teaching and his students even more.
Bob was a lifelong learner. In his spare time Bob enjoyed visiting family (especially grandchildren), scuba diving with his wife, underwater photography, traveling, exploring ruins, gardening, and music. After retirement, he continued teaching Gross Anatomy and volunteered at the Humane Society where he adopted two Siamese kittens. He loved his cats.
He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Golda Anne (Kevetter), his son Robert and wife Naomi Leonard, his daughter Caroline and husband Jake Robson. He is also survived by grandchildren Sadie and Simon Leonard and Graham and Wesley Robson. Bob also leaves his brother Buchanan and wife Lizabeth Leonard, as well as sisters- and brothers-in-law, cousins, and many friends.
The family would like to thank friends who helped care for Bob: Dr. Barbara Thompson, John & Mary Allums, James Smith, Jill & David Beall, and AMed Healthcare Group.
Due to Covid19, a private burial will be held at a future date.
If you would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Bob, the family requests that you support student scholarships in the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences (GSBS) at UTMB, Galveston (301 University Blvd, Galveston TX 77555). For those who wish to make online condolences, please go to www.jlevyfuneralhome.com
