A memorial service for Dovelene Metcalf will be held today at 12 p.m. at the VFW, 11230 Hwy 6 in Santa Fe.
Funeral service for Reba Dorsey will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery in Corrigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.