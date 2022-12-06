GALVESTON, TX — In Galveston, Texas with the dawning of a new day, November 29, 1946 marked the birth for Toby James, Jr., an only child born to his parents Toby James, Sr., and Virginia LaBranch James.
Toby attended his family”s church St. John Baptist Church where he was baptized at an early age. He was educated in Galveston Independent School District; he was a proud Bearcat and graduate of the Central High School Class of 1966. He enlisted in the United States Army giving valiant service. He received his Honorable Discharge and returned home to Galveston. He attended College of the Mainland where he received his certification in Auto Mechanics, graduating at the top of his class. He worked at the Cotton Shed on and off for years and later became an entrepreneur. He opened his own business, TJ’s Bar, where he was able to spend untold hours with his friends and customers. He was a Dallas Cowboys fan, win, lose or draw. Toby was also a member of the Club Owners Association.
Our beloved daddy, papa and friend will be missed by all that knew him and loved him. Surely our lives have been made richer because God allowed him to pass our way.
Toby James, Jr., transitioned from his earthly life on December 3, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Toby James, Sr. and Virginia LaBranch James; son, Toby Brazil; grandson, Cameron Erskin and other loved ones.
He will forever live on in the hearts of his beloved children, Meshell Vorsburgh, and Tobias Oliver (Tekeema); grandchildren, Aimea Brazil, Toby Brazil, Kiara Oliver, Tanaiya Oliver, Tyasis Oliver, Briana Smith, Tobias Oliver, and Briara Smith; great-grandchildren, Brycen Lee-Erskin and Alayah Watson and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. at Houston National Cemetery at 11:15 a.m.
