She was born Thelma Raney, to George Raney and Pearl Harmon, in Lafayette, Louisiana on February 5, 1931. On Tuesday, June 4 of 2019, at the age of 88 years, she fell asleep in death, to wake again in the resurrection of Jehovah’s promise.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands; two children, Daniel Reed Mickens and Louis Mickens, III; two sisters, Gloria Celestine, Norma Gabriel; and one brother, Matthew Raney.
She leaves to mourn her, daughters, Veronica Collins (Clifford) of Texas City, Tamisha Turner (Van); and daughter-in-law, Gloria Mickens (Louis III). She also leaves sons, Marcus Mickens of Texas City, Clyde Mickens (Phyllis) of Texas City, Benjamin Mickens of Texas City, Stanley Mickens of Texas City, and Byron Mickens (Anetra) of Richmond, TX; foster son, Fred Averette of Houston and beloved friend Alonzetta May of La Marque. She will be dearly missed by 18 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, relatives and family friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 7551 Monticello Dr., Texas City, Texas 77591. There will be a viewing at 1:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m.
