GALVESTON—Susana Gonzalez age 62 of Galveston passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at her residence in Galveston.
Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Monday at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Pastor David Gomez officiating. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Born April 6, 1957 in Brownsville, Texas, Susana was a devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She loved shopping at Walmart which was like her second home. The staff knew her and treated her like family. She loved playing scratch off and she kept herself busy with it. She enjoyed riding around all over Galveston and on Sunday would travel to the Flea Market. She will be missed dearly.
Preceded in death by her father, James D. Thomas; husband, Joel Javier Gonzalez and brothers, Isidro and James Thomas; survivors include her close companion, Isidro Figueroa; daughter, Elizabeth Gonzalez and Jorge Tapia; sons, Joel Gonzalez and Elizabeth Hernandez and Rolando Trevino and Ann Marie Castro; mother, Juana Thomas; brothers, Juan Thomas and Irma Moreno and John Thomas; sisters, Ruby Thomas all of Galveston and Imelda Villa and Agustin of Dickinson; grandchildren, Kasandra Barbalena, Maria Del Carmen Barbalena, Ruben Barbalena, III and Brayan Lara; best friends, Carmen Pascual who was like a sister, Angelina Valdivia and Fernando; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.