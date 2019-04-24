Ms. Lula Marie Collins, 58, passed away on Sunday, April 14th, 2019 in Texas City, Texas.
She was born August 28th 1960 in Beaumont, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at Rising Star Baptist Church in Texas City on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., with a visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. Pastor D.N. Benford will be officiating.
