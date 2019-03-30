On March 28, 2019, Lee Hart (“the Milkman”) completed his final route. After blessing many for 78 years on this Earth, he has been reunited with his beautiful wife, Jimmie Sue Hart, and daughter, Brenda, in Heaven.
Lee was a long-time resident of Kemah, where he served on its very first City Council. He also served his community as the milkman for more than 40 years. He is also proud of his service to the Kemah Volunteer Fire Department and as a Deacon at First Baptist Church of Texas City.
His sense of humor, love for all, and kind spirit will be missed by all, especially his sister, Ruth Gurley; children, Lee Hart, Jr. and wife Lynda; Leslie Hart and wife Debi; and Chris Hart and wife Michelle; and grandchildren, Erica Alcala, Daniel Hart, Heather Alcala, Abbie Hart, Christina Hart, and Michael Hart.
The family will receive visitors on Monday, April 1, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 851 FM 517, Dickinson, Texas. And on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., we will celebrate his life well lived with a memorial service at Crowder Funeral Home, followed immediately by a graveside service at Forest Park East, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas. The service will be officiated by Pastor Josh McDonald.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests an offering to your local church or Star of Hope. The family would also like to thank Lorenzo and Amanda for the kind and compassionate care that they provided at Clear Lake Hospital.
