Billy Earl Womack was born on a farm in San Augustine, Texas, on August 26, 1932. As a small child, he worked in fields picking strawberries and other produce. He also picked cotton and worked grafting roses with his father, Marshall, Sr., in Tyler, Texas. He attended school in a one-room schoolhouse until he enlisted in the U.S. Army on his 17th birthday. Much to his surprise, the red tint on his legs eventually wore off once he left the red clay dirt behind.
A few years later, he met the love of his life, Mildred Colston, who became his wife on Christmas Eve 1953. The next October, their daughter Billie was born, and the couple later welcomed their sons Danny and Tim.
A member of Boilermakers Union, lodge 587, since 1957, Billy earned a living as a welder and rigger and thoroughly enjoyed working at heights. (Even long after retirement and much to his daughter’s dismay, he’d find reasons to get up on the roof or on top of a ladder.) He bore the lifelong signs of a rigger after he lost two fingers on his right hand in a workplace safety incident. After getting over the trauma, he realized he could blow kids’ minds by pretending his fingers were all the way up his nose—which he did a lot. In 1969, Billy accepted a job in Jamaica, and Mildred and the kids joined him there. Throughout his life, he would hardly go a day without regaling you with a story from his time in Jamaica.
When he retired, Billy and Mildred set out in their Country Coach motor home, referred to as their "freedom wheels" to tour the United States and Canada. The memories they made, especially in the Pacific Northwest, stayed with them throughout their lives.
Billy and Mildred were devoted to their faith in Jesus Christ, and they had deep ties with their church family. They even began the Family Worship Center in the living room at their home. They became “Nana and Pawpaw” to everyone, and they set a faithful example of how to live as a devoted husband and wife.
When Mildred was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2011, they moved to League City to live with their daughter and her husband David. Mildred passed in 2012, and everyone believed he would be quick to follow. But Billy continued to see God’s blessings in his life, and he still had work to do, especially his “Cinderella chores” as he liked to say with a smile. His dear friend Ruth Burgess was a loving companion throughout the rest of his days.
Billy was freed from his cancer on April 9, 2019, joining Mildred in their eternity together. He knew she would keep the promise she made before she died: a pot of coffee ready for him when he joined her in Heaven.
Billy was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mildred; parents, Marshall, Sr. and Glaydus Greer Womack; 3 sisters, Dovie Rowlett, Marcelle Necessary and Gerry Henry; his brother, Marshall, Jr.
He is survived by his daughter, Billie Fremont (husband, David); his sons, Danny (wife, Kim); and Tim (wife, Debbie); 8 grandchildren, Jennifer Fremont Simons, Natalie Fremont, Allison Estes Lee, Robert Womack, Rebecca Hoban, Victoria Womack, Ashley Roddy and Landon Womack; 16 great grandchildren, Jennifer's: Alexa and Mitchell, Natalie's: Kasey Cooper; Allison's: Ashton, Garrett, Cayman and Charli; Robert's: Hailey and Hunter; Rebecca's: Chloe; Victoria's: Hayden, Ashley's: Brooklyn and Addisyn Mahana and Emersyn Roddy, Landon's: Gage and Hattie; loving friend Ruth Burgess; his daily companion, a 5 lb Maltese named Babie; numerous nieces and nephews (including Robert Colston who never failed to "check in"); and countless other loving family and friends who will miss his kind nature, prayers and fun loving spirit. Special thanks to Bay Harbor Hospice nurse, Renee and Chaplain, Jake Kampe.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Billy by playing a game of dominoes with your loved ones, laughing, and sharing memories of the good times. And always look for the good in people. Memorials may also be made to the American Cancer Society.
A celebration of Billy’s life will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 FM 518 East, in League City, TX.
Denzil Dodds and Tony Story will officiate. His and Mildred's ashes will be interred in the National Veteran's Cemetery Columbarium in Houston, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.