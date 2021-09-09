Jewell Marie Freeman Hamil

SANTA FE — Mrs. Jewell Marie Hamil went to be with the Lord Tuesday afternoon, September 7, 2021, in Texas City, surrounded by her family.
Born December 25, 1932 in Yuba, Oklahoma, Jewell had been a resident of Santa Fe for most of her life. She enjoyed animals and started the Colts 4-H Club. She was a cub scout leader, enjoyed quilting, and planting her garden full of vegetables but loved being a mother and a grandmother most of all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Leon and Madeline Velma (Vaughn) Freeman, Sr. husband, Fred Gail Hamil; daughter, LeCleda Marie "Dug" Hamil; daughter-in-law, Sandy Hamil; brother, Thomas Leon Freeman, Jr.; sister, Emma LeCleda (Freeman) Smith.
Survivors include her sons, Roy Lee Hamil of Santa Fe, John Wesley Hamil and wife, Robin of Yoakum; daughters, Linda Gail Ross and husband, Duane of Dickinson, Sally Laverne Berry of Santa Fe; sister, Barbara Cole; 14 grandchildren; 14 1/2 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 with funeral services beginning at 10:00 a.m., in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, Pastor Raymond Gills, officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
Casketbearers will be Ryan Berry, Jayson Hamil, Bobby Knape, Jase O'Brien, Christian Sabo and Robert Schurtz. Honorary bearers will be Roy Hamil and Duane Ross.
