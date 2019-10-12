LEAGUE CITY—Beulah McCaghren, 94, passed away October 9, 2019. She received the Lord Jesus Christ at an early age and is safe at home in His arms.
She was an independent woman, getting a job and an apartment before marrying at age 22. In the early 60s, she took a bus to Oklahoma to take a test for computer programming after studying at-home courses. She was especially proud of her eight years at NASA during the Apollo program. After her husband passed away in 1986, she moved from Texas City to Willis, to live until she was 92 in a house she designed herself.
She was a generous woman, always making room for their brothers, nephews, nieces and other family members to stay with her family when needed. She made sure that her sister’s family had Christmas presents when she and her husband were just off the tenant farm themselves.
She was a business women, opening a sign shop and mini-warehouses in Texas City after her children were grown. Later in life, she was still looking for ideas of things she could make and sell – craft projects like painted rocks and Christmas ornaments.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther and her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Nancy and Joe McBride and Janice and James Osteen; three grandchildren and their families, Teresa McBride, Jason and Susan McBride, Cyndi and Joey Alba; five great-grandchildren, Nate, Kaylee, Nick, Brianna and Carissa McBride.
A visitation with the family will be from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at Hayes Grace Memorial Park with a graveside service to begin at 10:00 a.m., with Dr. Chris Alston officiating. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
