Mary Ellen Grove, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 28, 2018.
Her life centered around faith and love and from that flowed service to God, her husband, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her neighbors, friends and strangers. Her service included over 40 years of teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, creating a loving and nurturing home, actively participating at St. John’s United Methodist Church and many years in the PTA where she was granted lifetime membership. She was a very talented artist whose greatest joy was painting, gifting those paintings to her loved ones and instilling a love of art in many of her great grandchildren.
She was born on October 1, 1929 in Lake Charles, LA to James W. Pierce and Mable O. Pierce. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers James W. Pierce, Jr. and Claude Pierce and sister Claudia Knox. She graduated from Ball High School and later worked at The Galveston Daily News.
Mary Ellen married her high school sweetheart Robert A. Grove on September 26, 1952. During their 66 years of marriage they were blessed with 3 daughters. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother she worked as a secretary at The College of the Mainland bookstore for 15 years.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Bob Grove and daughters, Janet Grove Gonzales, Jo Ann Grove Konecny and husband Larry and Jill Grove and her partner, Dianna Jarvis, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her longtime friend Maureen Burkett and 2 nieces she loved as dearly as daughters Patricia Clements and Susan Myers.
Honorary pallbearers include Brian Gonzales, Larry Konecny Jr., Brandon Gonzales, Bobby Gonzales, Andrew Konecny and Gryffen James-Grove.
There will be a visitation from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591 (409) 986-9900. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., with visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at Carnes.
