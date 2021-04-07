Frederick Joseph Fred Moore, Jr.

SANTA FE — Frederick “Fred” Joseph Moore, Jr. was born on June 6, 1936 in Galveston, Texas to Frederick Joseph Moore Sr. and Ellen Christensen Moore. Fred passed away peacefully at his home in Santa Fe, Texas on April 5, 2021. He leaves behind his loving wife of 52 years, Marsha K. Moore. Fred, a graduate of Ball High School and the University of Houston was a longtime resident of Galveston and business owner, before relocating to Santa Fe in 2009. Fred was the proprietor of Fred Moore Motor Parts Company in downtown Galveston for some 40 years. Fred loved his pets, gardening, fishing, spending time on the beach and visiting with his extended family and many dear friends. Fred was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 10393 and a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Hitchcock, Texas.
In addition to his wife, Marsha, Fred is survived by his beloved children, Leesa M. Teel and husband, Scott Herington, Lorre M. Totten and husband, Robert Totten and Fred J. Moore, III and wife, Krista Moore; sister, Karen Bell and nephews, Lynn, Randy and Mike Bell. Fred leaves behind six grandchildren, Leslee Johnson, Lacee Carter, Lauren Totten, Cameron Moore, Bo Totten, Carly Moore and four great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Fred’s caregivers for their kindness and care.
A Rosary recited by the Knights of Columbus Council 10393 will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 followed by a graveside service at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, 10708 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas, with Reverend David Harris officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 10114 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563 or Knights of Columbus Council 10393, 11100 Highway 6, Santa Fe, Texas 77510 in remembrance of Fred. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
