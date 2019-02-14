Sammy Estep Jr., 50, of Texas City passed away on February 12, 2019. He was born on October, 3, 1968 to Sam and Brenda Estep.
Sam is survived by his wife Juana; sons Ruben Ortiz and Anthony Estep; daughter Brittany; 5 grandchildren, Lailah, Sam, David, Alexandria and Michelle.
Memorial Service 2 p.m. March 2, at First Love Church, 2420 36th St. N., Texas City. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Love Church, attn: Ginger Wedgeworth, 2420 36th St. N., Texas City, TX 77590. (409)945-5683.
All who knew him will remember his courageous attitude, his laughter, and his smile was so contagious, he was always upbeat and he loved his family with a great passion.
