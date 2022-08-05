Patricia Mae Pat Cadigan Loesch

GALVESTON — Patricia Mae (Pat) Cadigan Loesch, 89, a sweet, loving wife, mom, aunt and friend was escorted by a chorus of angels to heaven on July 29, 2022. Pat was a lifelong Galvestonian and consummate BOI, born in Galveston on July 21, 1933 to George F. and Mary (Carney) Cadigan.

Pat was a devout Catholic and lifetime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1951. She was a cheerleader for Kirwin High School.

