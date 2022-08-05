GALVESTON — Patricia Mae (Pat) Cadigan Loesch, 89, a sweet, loving wife, mom, aunt and friend was escorted by a chorus of angels to heaven on July 29, 2022. Pat was a lifelong Galvestonian and consummate BOI, born in Galveston on July 21, 1933 to George F. and Mary (Carney) Cadigan.
Pat was a devout Catholic and lifetime member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1951. She was a cheerleader for Kirwin High School.
Pat was loved by many and touched the lives of all who knew her.
Pat was a working mom and fiercely devoted to her family. She could always be found volunteering and attending events for her children's schools, sports, scouting, and other interests. She was also active in many civic organizations including Meals on Wheels and St. Patrick's Church and School, where she faithfully served as a Eucharistic minister and on numerous committees.
After high school, Pat began a career at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and retired from there after years of loyal and distinguished service. Pat then worked for the Texas Department of Transportation Galveston Ferry Landing office. She loved meeting tourists at the ferry and sharing stories of her beloved hometown, Galveston. She was truly loved by her co-workers who remembered "she made work fun with her sense of humor." She worked tirelessly on behalf of the Texas Public Employee Association to preserve and improve state employee benefits and salaries.
When Pat's mother died, she moved in with her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Katherine and R. J., and the Bohn family. She may have been an Aunt to Mary & R. J.'s nine children but in reality she was a sister to all of them.
Pat married the love of her life, Frank Loesch, in 1964. Together they raised their own beautiful family, daughter Monica, and sons Chris and Steve.
Pat is survived by her loving husband, Frank, and children Monica and her partner Paul Rosenberg, Chris and Steve Loesch; 13 nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Mary K. Bohn, George F. Cadigan, Jr., and Ellen Guy; as well as her cherished aunts, Nellie (Schutz) and Ellen (Day); and uncles Jimmy and Eddie (Carney).
Pat was loved and will be dearly missed for many, many reasons, including her wit and sense of humor. Pat always knew how to take away your hurt.
Pat's family will receive visitors beginning at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, August 9, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. A rosary will begin at 2:00 pm, followed immediately by a funeral mass.
Pallbearers are Jimmy Bohn and Paul Rosenberg. Honorary pallbearers are Paul Bohn and David Lee Rojas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sunshine Center of Galveston.
