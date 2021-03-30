Terrie Lee Bullock Crow

TEXAS CITY — Terrie Lee Bullock Crow, 60 yrs. old of Texas City, TX. passed away unex- pectedly on March 25th, 2021. She will be forev- er missed. The family would like to invite you to logon line to Carnes Funeral Home’s website in Texas City to send condolences and for fur- ther information in our family’s celebration of Terrie’s life and wishes.

