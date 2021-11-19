GALVESTON — It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved, Manuela G. Estrada on Tuesday November 16, 2021 after a courageous battle with brain cancer while at her home in Galveston surrounded by her loving family. Manuela was born July28th, 1942 in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico.
For those who truly knew her know how loving and caring she was to those around her. Her humor and beautiful singing voice was reserved for those closest to her. Her work ethic and drive to survive and succeed was admirable. Her strength to overcome any situation was motivational. Her pride and joy were her children and grandchildren who she loved and helped raise.
Her past time was gambling and feeding the less fortunate till the time she was bed ridden.
She is survived by her children; Juana E. Meza, Sonia C. Estrada, Arturo Estrada Jr., Enera E. Contreras and Roberto J. Estrada; siblings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services are 2:00pm Sunday November 21, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Saturday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm.
Her last wish was to be laid to rest next to her husband Arturo C. Estrada who she remembered, loved, and respected till her last days. Burial will be held at Monte Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, TX Tuesday November 23rd, at 12pm.
Mother “Arna” you will forever be remembered, missed , and loved as you rest in peace.
