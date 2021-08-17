Richard Thomas Dick Daugird

FRIENDSWOOD — Richard “Dick” Thomas Daugird, 74, of Friendswood, TX passed away at his home in Galveston on August 16, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Dick was born to Tom and Dolly Daugird on October 21, 1946 in Chicago, IL. He has been a longtime resident of Friendswood where he has served as an Insurance Agent with State Farm for over 53 years. Dick enjoyed the business, cared for the people, and loved working for “The Farm.” Not only did Dick’s size make him a man among men; his heart made him unforgettable. His unquestionable character showed in all aspects of his life. His slogan for the office was, “Insurance is not a business, it’s a community service.”
Dick’s community service shone brightly as he and his wife of 54 years, Horacene, founded The Lighthouse Charity Team.
Dick always had a welcome smile, a firm handshake, and an ear to listen to others. He never met a stranger, just someone who was not a friend yet.
Mr. Daugird is preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Dolly Daugird. Dick is survived by his loving wife Horacene Daugird; daughter Darla Winters and her husband Todd; sons Richard Daugird and Robert Daugird and his wife Tracy; sister Diane Daugird; three grandchildren Matthew Daugird, Wade Winters and Walker Winters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Fair winds and following seas to our own “Lighthouse Keeper,” Dick Daugird.
There will be a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home 2422 E Broadway St Pearland, TX 77581 on Thursday, August 19, 2021. A funeral Mass will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Mary Queen Catholic Church in Friendswood with burial to follow at Forest Park East Cemetery. Pallbearers serving will be Robert Gaspard, Rickie Reyes, Larry Holdorff, Jeff Gibson, Michael Buoy and Wayne Gary.
In lieu of flowers, please donate memorials to the Light House Charity Team in Dick’s honor.
