Our precious Angels are now with The Lord. We invite our family and friends to celebrate the lives of Angela Dewon Pilot, Prince’Larry Terrell Brown and Ashanti Money Mehmood on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Highway 6 in Hitchcock with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. followed by services at 10:00 a.m., Pastor W. L. Randall, Jr., officiating. They will be laid to rest at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Angela was born August 9, 2013 in Texas City, Texas; Prince’Larry was born January 25, 2017 in Texas City, Texas; and Ashanti was born November 23, 2018 in Webster, Texas.
They were called to God’s Heavenly playground on January 3, 2019 at their home. They brought joy to our lives each and every day and we will cherish those moments. Even though their time with us was short, the beautiful memories they’ve left will forever live in the hearts of their loving mother, Kimaria Nelson; fathers, Douglas Pilot, Jr. and Darius Brown; Prince’Larry’s brother, Jaden Jamal Brown; their grandparents, Kimberly Hosea, Taurus T. Nelson, Sr., Douglas Pilot, Sr., Doris Black, Pernell Brown and Aisha Webb; great-grandparents, Charles Nelson (Ella), Gloria Bowman and Winifred Haynes; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family members and friends.
