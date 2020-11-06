TEXAS CITY — Carlotta Ann (Malone) Bedford, 72, beloved daughter of James and Dona Malone of Morris Chapel, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Webster after a long illness.
She was born in Texas City, Texas and was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dona Malone, and her sister Rita (Gail) Day. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, John Bedford; and her two children, son Sean Bedford with wife Pamela Bedford and daughter Ashley Bedford. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Skylar Cornelius with husband Kyle, Taryn Bedford, and Bristol Lynskey.
After graduating from Lamar University, Carlotta began working as a social worker for Mental Health Mental Retardation with the state of Texas, where she served for ten years. After giving birth to her son, she continued her education and became an elementary school teacher for La Marque ISD, where she served 32 years teaching first grade at Inter City Elementary.
Carlotta was also a member of the Mainland Church of Christ and was a dedicated Sunday school teacher. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority, and served in various positions, including president of the chapter. She was also a member of the Mainland Retired Teachers Association, and committed herself to altruistic ventures, even after her retirement.
She was a loving mother, a giving grandmother, loyal partner and best friend. She has touched the lives of so many in a positive way, and she will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeff Spielman officiating. Interment with graveside services will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.