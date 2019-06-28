John H. Catching, Jr. of Texas City, Texas passed away peacefully at his home on June 26, 2019 with loved ones by his side.
John was born in Galveston, Texas on January 8, 1933 to John H. Catching, Sr. and Thelma Catching. He was affectionately known as “Junie” to his immediate family and later known as “Poppie” by his grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by both parents; his brother, Donald (Buddy) Catching; and his wife, Barbara.
He is survived by his brother, Jerry Catching, of Kingsland, Texas; brother-in-law, William “Billy” Dipuccio and wife, Sharon; his five sons, John Michael Catching, Sr. and wife, Cathy; Gregory Dale Catching and wife, Kristen; William Scott Catching, Sr.; David Christopher Catching; Jeffrey Darren Catching; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
John served in the Navy in his early years and loved attending his annual Navy reunion. He was retired from Monsanto in Texas City where he also served in the plant’s fire squad. He also loved to fish, play golf, garden, cook and play dominos. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas on Monday, July 1st from 5-8pm with the family giving eulogies at 7:00pm. Funeral service will be at 10:00am, Tuesday, July 2nd at Crowder with interment following at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas. John will be buried next to his beloved wife, Barbara.
Pallbearers will be his five sons and brother-in-law. Honorary pallbearers will be his brother, Jerry Catching and two grandsons, Michael Catching and Scott Catching.
