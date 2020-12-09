Dora Ann Alex

TEXAS CITY —
God looked around his garden and found an empty place, He then looked down upon his earth and saw my loving face. He put his arms around me and lifted me to rest, His garden must be beautiful, he always take the best. He knew that I was suffering, he knew that I was in pain, he knew that I would never get well on earth again. He saw my path was difficult, he closed my tired eyes. He whispered to me “Peace be Thine” and gave my wings to fly!
On July 04, 1962 a vibrant baby girl was born to James and Dorothy Minix in Galveston, Texas they named her Dora Ann Minix.
Dora worked in an array of jobs from janitorial services to housekeeping. Dora was full of life all the time and always made the atmosphere around her happy and joyous. She was the life of the party! Dora loved her family as she would say, “From the womb to the tomb!” Dora was a GREAT mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt. Regardless of what life through at her, she would make it a priority to call her family and check on them to let them know she cared and always gave an encouraging word of wisdom! Dora was a devoted Christian.
Dora is preceded in death by her father James B. Minix, her mother Dorothy Minix, brothers Anthony & Dale Minix, and sister Linda Minix- Provost.
Dora leaves to cherish her memories to her only child Jiceward Minix and his wife LaTonya Minix; 5 grandchildren, Kiara, Mason, Jada, Joshua, & Julian; siblings, Mary Florence (Charles), Cynthia Minix (John), & Daryl Minix all of Galveston, TX; a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Wynn Funeral Home, followed by services at 12:00 noon.
