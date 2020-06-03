Joy Edith Williamson, 91, of Texas City passed away on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. She was born July 8, 1928 in Flo, Texas to Thomas and Laura Smith.
Joy was a lifelong resident of Texas City for 72 years, formerly of Flo, Texas. She was a member of First Church of God in Texas City.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Clifford Williamson and granddaughter Lisa Rettenmaier. Joy is survived by her daughters Donna McNees (Tom Cranston) of Elgin, TX and Luann Williamson of Marfa, TX; her two sons Lyle Williamson (Vista) of Santa Fe and Jeffrey Kirk Williamson, Sr. of Texas City, four grandchildren: Jeffery Kirk Williamson Jr. (Vanessa), Aaron David McNees, Kelly Jo Whitten (Jim) and Scott Dewayne Williamson, nine great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 3:00pm at First Church of God Church in Texas City 2209 29th Street North Texas City, Texas 77590 with Pastor Johnny Angel officiating. A graveside service will be at 11:00am on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Wheelock Cemetery in Flo, Texas with Pastor Johnny Angel officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.