HITCHCOCK, TX — Charles V. McCullough passed on September 3rd, 2022 at the age of 67. Charles was born July 4, 1955 in Galveston, Tx to Hattie M. McCullough.Charles attended and graduated from Hitchcock Independent School District, where he was active in many sports.Charles married Marilyn A. McCullough, June 8, 1974. Charles enjoyed a life with family, friends, working and being an active member at Wilber Chapel United Methodist Church.Charles is preceded in death by: Mother Hattie McCullough, Wife Marilyn A. McCullough and siblings Margret Hearne, Donald McCullough, and Nathan "Goo" Woodard.Charles leaves to cherish his memories, daughter Tiffany & Son in law John, Grandkids: Joshua, Ariel, John, and Jocobe, great grandkids: Jaxon and Jacquelyn.The McCullough Family would like to extend a Special Thank you to everyone for their thoughtfulness during this time.Due to Charles wishes there will be no ceremony of life, only a repass at the family home on Saturday, September 10th, 2022, starting at 3PM.
