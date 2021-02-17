Beatrice Alicia Hartman of Friendswood, Texas passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, February 12, 2021 at the age of 90. She was born in Brownsville, Texas on January 26, 1931 to Alex Sessa and Vicente Lavios.
Bea grew up in Brownsville Texas . She was a graduate of Brownsville High School. She attended Texas Southmost College, where she was voted Football Sweetheart. She met the love of her life Edward Franklin Hartman, Jr, they were married on February 11, 1950.
Bea was a believer and a powerful Christian woman who was actively involved in her church, Friendswood United Methodist for over 40 years. Bea was a loyal and good friend. She always had a smile and open heart to everyone she met. She loved life.
She supported her husband in all of his endeavors and moved to Louisiana, Brazil, and finally back to Texas. Her positive attitude toward life and unconditional love guided her five children, 16 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren to form the large close family she always wanted. Bea was a talented artist, sculptor, float designer, potter and loved to sing in the choir. She opened her own art studio in Alvin, Texas and painted portraits of all of her grandchildren.
Bea loved to travel, ride horses, play card games, sew, design floats, bowl, go to Musical productions and participate in Bible studies. She was an avid Bridge player, she also loved the game of tennis. She taught tennis lessons at Willowdale Country Club in Luling, La. She also, taught special education in La. Her favorite time was “Grandma Day” where she shared her love of art with all her grandkids.
Bea was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Ed (O.D.), her parents and her brother. She is survived by her sons Eddie and his wife, Denise, Mike and his wife, Pat, Jim and his wife, Diana, daughters, Becky Gregory, and Lori Wrinkle and her husband Doug. Bea is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.
Bea’s family will be eternally grateful for the care and kindness provided to her by Kathryn, April, Ms. Vicki and Cassandra of Compassionate Hearts who cared for her the last two years of her life.
A private Family Memorial Service will be held at the Friendswood United Methodist Church. Please consider any memorial gifts be made to Friendswood United Methodist Church or a cause of choice.
