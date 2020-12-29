Elizabeth Anne Hearn

GALVESTON —
Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and friend, Elizabeth Anne Connaughton Hearn of Galveston, Texas, has entered the embracing arms of her Lord on December 17, 2020, after a lengthy hospitalization. She will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Ruston, Louisiana, next to her husband Bishop James Woodrow Hearn at 1:00pm Saturday, January 2, 2021.
Elizabeth Anne Connaughton was born in Dallas, Texas on August 25, 1931, the daughter of Clyde Augustine Connaughton and Kathryn Weatherford Connaughton. Anne and J. Woodrow (Woody) Hearn were married on August 24, 1952 and recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. They had five children: Mark, Paul, Diana, Bruce, and Christopher.
Anne Hearn is preceded in death by her husband, J. Woodrow Hearn; her parents, Clyde Augustine Connaughton and Kathryn Weatherford Connaughton; her in-laws, Rev John Elton Hearn and Alta Fordham Hearn; her brother, Charles Connaughton; her son, Christopher Wesley Hearn, her son Paul Woodrow Hearn; her daughter-in-law, Paul’s wife, Anne Ivah Stewart Hearn.
Anne Hearn is survived by her son, John Mark Hearn of Galveston, TX; her daughter, Diana Elizabeth Hearn of Galveston, TX; her son, Bruce Charles Hearn and her daughter-in-law Mary Margaret Owen of Richardson, TX; her grandchildren Elizabeth Anne Smith of Baton Rouge, LA; Laura Kathryn Smith of McKinney, TX; James Chance Hearn of Reno, NV; Woodrow Eugene Hearn of Richardson, TX; and Dylan Lafcadio Hearn of Las Angeles, CA; and by a host of loving nieces and nephews.
In 1952, Anne graduated Summa Cum Laud from Louisiana Tech University, Ruston, LA where she was awarded a BA degree in Business Administration and Accounting. Anne was a member of Phi Mu Sorority and served as Treasurer during her time at university. She was also a formidable competitor on the university debate team where she met her future husband, Woody Hearn. Anne also attended graduate school and received her teaching certificate in History from Louisiana State University, Shreveport, LA.
Anne worked with many non-profits in her lifetime including serving terms as Board member with Wesley Community Center, Houston, TX and the Lydia Patterson Institute, El Paso, TX.
Throughout her life, Anne was a dedicated adult Sunday School teacher and for years taught at various Schools of Christian Mission, where her teaching ability kept her classes in high demand.
In her many years as a pastor’s then Bishop’s spouse, she lovingly made her church parsonage open to all. Her fondest memories were of entertaining large groups, inviting the entire Annual Conference to her home for homemade ice cream and cake socials.
During their long partnership in the Methodist Church ministry, Anne and Woody traveled the world, bringing the word and mission of the church to all corners of the globe. They were often a delegate or a speaker at World Methodist Conferences, giving them countless treasured memories and friends worldwide.
Anne and Woody were incredibly devoted to their family, spending hours on the road with their travel trailer taking their growing children on adventures to see America, and later, spending summer and fall at their beloved cottage on the Atlantic coast in Friendship, Maine.
Her life was an inspiring testimony to loving service to God and the Church, service to her family and service to the communities she touched.
Due to the COVID19 pandemic, the family will announce a memorial service at a future date when it is safe to gather for a celebration of Anne Hearn’s life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley Community Center, Houston, TX; Lydia Patterson Institute, El Paso, TX; Lakeview Methodist Conference Center, Palestine, TX.
