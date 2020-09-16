On September 6, 1943 Mary Lena Zeno Matthews was born to the late Joseph Nelton Zeno and the late Evelyn Tessier. She later joined union with Edwards Matthews and they had 2 sons. She was called home on September 10, 2020 at her resident.
She was a loyal and devoted wife, mother, sister, mother in law, aunt and best friend. She was employed by UTMB for 35 years, she loved her sons and grandson unconditionally. She has a passion for cooking and baking for family and friends.
She leaves to mourn her husband Edward Matthews of Galveston, TX, 2 sons Andrew (Eva) Matthews of Carencro, LA and Brandon (Melanie) Matthews of Galveston, TX, 1 grandson Kaleb Matthews of League City, TX, 6 sisters Geraldine Zeno, Velma St Julien, Agnes (Kenry) Feast, Linda Zeno, Patricia (Eric) Senegal and Lisa (Dale) Lawrence, 4 brothers, Russell Shelvin, Maxie (Debra) Shelvin, Larry Zeno, Anthony Shelvin and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Joseph Nelton Zeno an Evelyn Tessier, one sister Rose Mary Moore, aunts, uncles, and other relatives, She was loved dearly and will be truly missed by her family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Wynn Funeral Home with visitation will start at 1:00pm and the funeral service at 2:00pm.
