Caraves
Funeral services for Rolando Caraves, Sr. will be held today at 11 a.m. at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd St. in Galveston.
Higgins
Celebration of life services for John Higgins, Jr. will be held today at 6:30 p.m. at Tin Cup's Caddy Shack, 9020 Stewart Rd. in Galveston under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Gonzales
A Memorial Service for Jesus Gonzales will be held today from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m.
Sanchez
Funeral services for Sharon Sanchez will be held today at 10 a.m. at Hayes Funeral Home with a graveside service at Hayes Grace Memorial Park and a celebration of life (at Jack Brooks Park Pavilion) to follow.
Rodriguez
Funeral Mass for Robert Rodriguez will be celebrated today at 10:00 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
Ehrhardt
Celebration of life services for David Ehrhardt will be held today from 4-6 p.m. at Bienville Social, 323 23rd St., Galveston.
