SANTA FE — Mrs. Joyce (Best) Amato passed from this life Wednesday morning, January 27, 2021, in Santa Fe.
Born July 15, 1928 in Galveston, TX, Mrs. Amato was a resident of Santa Fe since 1957. Joyce was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, a member of the Galveston County Home Demonstration Club and the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing softball, bowling, sewing and cake decorating. Her greatest enjoyment of all was spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Louis and Bertha Christina (Iversen) Best, Sr.; husbands, Richard Paul Overbeck and Tony Anthony Amato; sons, Tim Amato, Tom Amato; granddaughter, Lori Shaffer-Sinclair; great-grandson, Denim Sinclair; 2 brothers; 4 sisters.
Survivors include her sons, Tony J. Amato and wife, Cindy of Santa Fe; daughters, Barbara Wylie and husband, Bob of Santa Fe, Shirley Shaffer and husband, Johnny of Santa Fe, Dottie Doak and husband, Jimmy of Centerville; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 10114 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563, with Reverend David Harris, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5:00- 7:00 p.m. Monday with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas, led by Mr. Don LeCompte.
Casketbearers will be her grandsons, Dickie Doak, Bobby Doak, Mike Doak, Jason Wylie, Joey Wylie, Greg Amato and Dusty Traill. Honorary casketbearers will be Jason Kemp, Jay Dickson, Andy Jastal, Ryan Quinn, Daryl Wilson and Joyce’s nephews.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Joyce’s name to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 10114 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563 or Luekemia and Lymphoma Society, 5433 Westheimer Road #300, Houston, Texas 77056. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
