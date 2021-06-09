SANTA FE — Daniel “DJ” Banik passed from this life, June 5, 2021, at his home.
While he was unable to overcome his addiction battle, he was a fierce and persistent fighter who lived every day of his life as fully as he could.
He was preceded in death by his father, William “Bill” Banik and stepfather, Frank E. Mote.
Survivors include his mother, Lynette Mote; brothers, Jason Baker and wife, Amber, Justyn Mote; sister, Jessica Casady and husband, Ron and proud uncle to, Gage, Gunner, Nola and River.
Visitation with the family will be from 2:00 — 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 with funeral services beginning at 3:00 p.m., in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
