TEXAS CITY — LaNette LaFoy Rife, a life-long resident of Texas City, passed away on March 8, 2021.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 15, 2021 with a visitation from 10:00 -11:00 a.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
LaNette was born on August 27, 1955 to Billy Jack and Leona LaFoy. She attended Texas City schools and worked at several businesses in Texas City. She and her husband Ronny Rife owned and operated Rife Auto Sales.
LaNette is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, J.R. Rife, brother, Jack LaFoy and nephew, Kevin Claunch.
Survivors include son, Billy Jack Rife; grandson, Billy Jaden Rife; sister, Bonnie Claunch and husband Robert; brother, August LaFoy and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
LaNette truly loved and enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Lil' Billy.
The family would like to thank LaNette's special friends, Lela Hill and Elizabeth Lawson for their help and support.
