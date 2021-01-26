GALVESTON — John Paul Rodriguez, of Galveston, passed away at his residence on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the age of 65. He was born on November 2, 1955 in Houston, Texas to Jose Angel and Concepcion Rodriguez.
John was a Registered Nurse, a lover of the arts and a committed member of the Galveston community. John practiced his nursing skills at St. Mary’s Hospital in Galveston until it’s closing and then at UTMB where he specialized in the care of patients in the Infectious Disease Clinic. He was a lifelong learner, believing that education was everyone’s best chance of improving their minds and social situations. John volunteered his time, nursing skills and counseling at Access Care of Coastal Texas (ACCT) where he volunteered since its inception. A self-taught artist John created art in many mediums, most especially collage. After his early retirement, John volunteered at the Grand Opera House, the Galveston Art Center and was a supporter of the Post Office artists, shops/businesses, Art Walk and the many festivals held in the area.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, his beloved Aunts Frances R. Espinosa and Rosalie P. Ramirez; and his life partner Paul Garrison. He is survived by his cousins, Bella Alex, Rose Hill, Tomasita Espinosa and many more loving family members in Houston. In Galveston he will be greatly missed by his many friends and acquaintances; especially Miguel Ortega who he considered a brother and Josh Criswell who helped John during his illness. He will also be missed by his furry friends, Greta, Teddy and Stevie.
Per John Paul’s wishes he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date due to the pandemic. Memorial gifts may be made to ACCT, the Grand Opera House, the Galveston Art Center, the Galveston Humane Society or any charity related to John’s passions. Until we meet again Brother.
