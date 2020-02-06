Espiridion Esparza, Jr., age 63, was a resident of Dickinson, TX and moved to Houston where he resided his remaining life. Espiridion passed away on January 30, 2020 in Houston, TX. He was born October 24, 1956 in Slaton, TX to loving parents, Espiridion & Alice Esparza.
He is preceded in death by his son, Ricardo Esparza; his parents, Espiridion & Alice Esparza, and his brother, Efrain Esparza.
He is survived by his sons, Espiridion Esparza III, Oscar Esparza & wife Lisa; daughter Christy Esparza; his precious grandchildren, Ashley, Nicholas, Eric, Jacob, Christopher, Nathaniel, Gabriel & Jalyssa; his sisters, Teresa Martinez & husband Juan, Delores Fernandez & husband Fred, and Diana Gamble & husband Dorian; his brothers, Freddie Esparza, Samuel Esparza, and Carlos Esparza. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces & great nephews, nieces.
Espiridion, was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He will be dearly missed. We look forward to the promise at Rev. 21:4…” and God will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.