GRANBURY—Ondrea Graves, 47, went home to be with Lord peacefully in Granbury, Texas, surrounded by her loving family.
Ondrea was born July 22, 1972, to Shirley Bolden and Hollis Graves, Sr. in Galveston, TX. She was a 1990 graduate of Ball High School. After graduating, she attended Boston University and Harvard University in Boston, MA, where she received her undergraduate and graduate degrees in Bio Chemistry and also received her PhD in Bio Chemistry. She was employed as a Clinical Researcher in the Field of Cancer Research before her illness.
Ondrea leaves precious memories with her daughter, Rhyme Alexandria Graves; parents, Hollis and Shirley Graves; brother, Hollis Graves, Jr. (Stephanie); nephews, Jaylin A. Graves and Hollis Graves III; beloved aunts, Annie Evans, Clora Otems, Bobby Perry, Michelle Singleton and JoAnn Byrdlon; uncles, Larry J. Bolden (Diane) and Will Tilman and a host of cousins, extended family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., followed by a service celebrating her life at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at West Point Baptist Church, with Pastor Kerry W. Tillmon officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial donations to be given to the Breast Cancer Research in Ondrea name.
Sign her guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.