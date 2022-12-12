Randy Lee Theis

LLANO, TX — Mr. Randy Lee Theis passed from this life Monday, November 28, 2022, in Llano.

Randy was the first-born to Larry and Lena Theis on February 23, 1956, in Houston. He graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1975 and went on to work as an equipment operator. In his younger years, Randy enjoyed duck hunting, playing football and fishing for anything that would bite his hook. Later in life Randy became a talented woodworker which he enjoyed learning from his Aunt Helen. Randy was a unique man who loved his family and he will be deeply missed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription