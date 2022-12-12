LLANO, TX — Mr. Randy Lee Theis passed from this life Monday, November 28, 2022, in Llano.
Randy was the first-born to Larry and Lena Theis on February 23, 1956, in Houston. He graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1975 and went on to work as an equipment operator. In his younger years, Randy enjoyed duck hunting, playing football and fishing for anything that would bite his hook. Later in life Randy became a talented woodworker which he enjoyed learning from his Aunt Helen. Randy was a unique man who loved his family and he will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Everett Theis, stepfather, Donald I. Hair; grandfathers, Pete Theis, Dewey Gilliam; grandmothers, Ophelia Theis, Alma Vic Allison Gilliam; aunt, Helen Gilliam.
Survivors include his mother, Lena Hair; daughter, Randa Joan Scott; brother, Steven “Corky” Theis and wife, Cindy Mann Theis; sisters, Rene Fowler and husband, Ken; Donna Hair, Barbara Carlisle and husband, Bob; grandson, Jacob Scott; numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Scott Kay officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Lottie Moon Christmas Offering-International Missions Board c/o First Baptist Church, Arcadia, Texas.
