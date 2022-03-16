TEXAS CITY — Graciano Maldonado “Marty” Martinez, Sr., 94, of Texas City, Texas, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home with Pastor Stephanie Hughes officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 — 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 18, 2022 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Marty was born December 18, 1927, in Burton, Texas to Guillermo Martinez and Asuncion (Maldonado) Martinez. He was raised on a farm where his father and family worked near Somerville, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Janie Reyes Martinez, with whom he raised 10 children; parents, Asuncion Martinez and Guillermo Martinez; sisters, Luisa Fernandez, Anizeta Mercado, and Teodosia “Toya” Vasquez; brother Pablo Martinez; son, Graciano “Rocky” Martinez, Jr.; son, David Martinez; son, Benjamin Thomas Martinez; and his former spouse, Margarita Hernandez Martinez.
Survivors include daughter-in-law, Elaine Martinez; daughter, Janie Deborah “Debbie” Solis-Martinez and husband Policarpo Juan Alvarado; son, Robert Martinez; daughter, Ramona Elizabeth “Betty” Mendez and husband Brett; daughter, Rosemary Martinez Roque and husband Ricky; son, Angel Martinez and wife Jill; son, Guillermo “Willie” Martinez; and daughter, Laura Martinez Wortman and husband Hunter; and his brother, Inez Martinez of Texas City.
Marty’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren lovingly called him “Tata”: Suzanne Michele Bednar, Dustin Michael Traynor, Kirk Dalton Bednar, Hannah Laine Bednar; David Earl “Rusty” Welch, Jr., Eric Michael Dalgliesh; Dana Kimberly Coronado and husband Charlie and children Damien Anthony, Carlos Daniel and Joaquin Brett; Lia Mendez Kahler and husband Adam; Christian Martinez Roque and wife Thania; Evan Gracen Martinez and wife Ana Karen, Noah Winson Martinez; Isabella Grace Osbaldeston, Juliana Olivia Osbaldeston, Evelyn Victoria Osbaldeston, and Max Ryder Wortman.
Marty retired from Central Freight Lines after many years of service. As he was not one to remain idle, he soon joined the staff at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, where he served as an usher for twenty-two years, retiring again at 90 years of age. Though he worked at several jobs in his long life, he spoke most fondly of his time at Emken-Linton and the friendships he made there.
Dad was a man of quiet faith. He did not like to miss church. He led by example and taught us integrity and dedication by his actions. He was kind to his neighbors and helped those who needed a hand. He would not pass a small child without saying something playful and he loved his dog. He worked hard at everything he did. He loved his children but when it came to his grandchildren, his adoration could not be contained. He was probably happiest when he carried one of the grandchildren in his arms or saw them coming up for a visit.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Robert Martinez, Angel Martinez, Willie Martinez, Evan Martinez, Christian Roque, and Noah Martinez.
The family wishes to thank Heidi Clark and the wonderful staff at the Cottages at Clear Lake who provided loving care to our father in his last few months, and his friends at Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
If preferred, donations in Marty’s memory may be made to Shriners Children’s Texas, 815 Market Street, Galveston, Texas 77550.
