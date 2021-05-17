Michael Flynt Houston

RICHLAND — Flynt, loving son, husband, father, and grandfather, left us too soon to join his heavenly Father. He will always be a part of our lives and will be loved and missed by many. He passed away on Mother's Day, May 9, 2021, in Richland, WA. He was born on April 19, 1972. In April of 2020, Flynt, his wife Pamela and daughter Patricia moved to Richland, WA for Flynt to pursue a new career as an Environmental Resource Specialist.
Flynt grew up in Houston and attended high school at St. Thomas Episcopal. He was a graduate of Sul Ross State University, receiving a biology degree and Stephen F. Austin receiving a Masters in aquatic science. Flynt proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1995-1999 as a Security Forces Member. He was honorably discharged as Senior Airman Houston. During Flynt's life he enjoyed the outdoors, including fishing, hunting, and camping.
Flynt was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Jean Hines of Riviera, and Bill and Marathanele Houston of Sweeny. Survivors include his loving wife of seven years, Pamela Jo Houston; parents, Steve and Kay Houston of Marathon; sister, Jeanele Houston of Abilene; son, Kyle Houston of The Woodlands; grandson, Levi Houston of The Woodlands; daughter, Patricia Jones of Richland, WA; aunt Kelly Trlica and husband, Gerald of Kingwood; uncle, Jeff Hines and Yoli Zavala of McAllen; uncle, Mike Houston and wife, Leslie of Plano; cousins, Karen Houston of Plano, Steven and Kerry Houston and sons, Ryan and Korey of Frisco; nephews, Michael Houston of Alpine, Ryan Houston of Lubbock, Steven Houston of Roswell, NM; and other numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and Pamela's family, who have been a significant part of Flynt's life for years.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Cecil Whitton officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Riviera Cemetery, in Riviera, Texas with Rector Jan Dantone officiating.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Flynt's name to Riviera Cemetery, Post Office Box 326, Riviera, Texas 78379, Wounded Warrior Project, Post Office Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or your local VFW.
