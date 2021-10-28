Vernon Joseph Bubba Milina, Jr.

GALVESTON — Vernon "Bubba" Milina, Jr. passed away Friday October 22, 2021 at age 52. Bubba was born March 5, 1969 to Vernon and Sue Milina in Galveston, TX. Bubba attended Ball High School. Bubba had an avid love for the ocean and spent his life as a commercial fisherman and shrimper, as his father did before him. He was a jack-of-all trades and also worked as a boat diesel mechanic for Performance Diesel certified in MAN engines, traveling all over the world working on yachts. After leaving Performance Diesel, Bubba dedicated his many talents to Katie's Seafood Market, serving as their lead mechanic, supplying snapper and shrimp from his boat, The Miss Ashlee, and was also captain of many of their boats.
Bubba was the definition of a family man and devoted his life to his wife of 30 years and their 7 children. Bubba is survived by the love of his life, Betsy, and their children: son Richard, daughter Ambur, daughter Mandy, daughter Ashlee, son Vernon Joseph III and wife Emily, son Matthew, and daughter Gracie; granddaughters: Kayla, Aubree, and Mia; grandsons: Deklen and Wyett; mother Sue; sister Connie and husband Eddie; sister Kelly and husband Sam; lifelong friend, Kevin Ritzler; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and family friends.
Bubba is preceded in death by his father, Vernon Milina Sr.
A viewing will be held Monday November 1, 2021 at Malloy & Son Funeral Home from 5:00 until 8:00 pm. Church services will follow Tuesday November 2, 2021 at 10:00 am at Grace Episcopal Church.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Ritzler, Buddy Guindon, Hans Guindon, Eddie Esquivel, Brian Kovich, David Chambers, and Billy Praker III. Honorary pallbearers are Roland Caballero and Nick Gutierrez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.