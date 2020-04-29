Franklin A. Gail
SANTA FE—Mr. Franklin A. Gail, 80, passed from this life Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Webster. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Patricia Marie Ritchie
Patricia Marie Ritchie, 76, of Galveston, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.