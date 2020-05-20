George Washington Bimage (Bussard), 69 passed away on May 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Waller Texas, to the parents of George and Gladys Bimage. He was baptized at a early age at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
George attended Dunbar Paul Lawrence Highschool. He worked as a mechanic throughout the Galveston County area.
George loved his family, his nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces and he enjoyed socializing with his friends. He also loved old western movies and listening to his music.
George is survived by his mother Gladys Bimage, his sisters Addie Alexander, Robbie Collins (Curtis), Paula Bimage, his brother Jimmy BImage (Katrina), and his daughter Kesha Bimage-Falls (Thomas), and his three grandchildren Thomas, Taylor and Torie Falls.
He was preceded by his father George Bimage Sr., brother Ronald Bimage and his daughter Tijuana Marie Bimage.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 9am with a chapel service to begin at 11am. Services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors. Located at 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Rising Star Cemetery.
Family has asked that everyone in attendance should wear a mask and practice social distancing.
