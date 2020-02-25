GALVESTON—
Dorothy Louise Quiroga, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston on Saturday, February 8, 2020 the same day as her sister Viola (Vi) passed away. Dorothy was born on October 29, 1937 in Galveston, Texas to Jose Angel Quiroga and Josephine Gonzales Quiroga.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Viola Quiroga, Yolanda Quiroga, Mercedes Garcia Guerrero, and Mary Garcia Morales.
She is survived by her loving brothers and sisters; Edward Garcia, Richard Garcia and wife Vicky, Joe Quiroga, Jr., George Quiroga and wife Genia, William (Bill) Quiroga, Roger (Bo) Quiroga and wife Denise, David Quiroga and wife Julie all of Galveston, C.L. (Butch) Quiroga and wife Bonnie of Bayou Vista, Guadalupe (Lupe) Garcia Doreck of League City, and Gipsy Quiroga of Galveston. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, who she loved dearly, and many, many cousins and other relatives. A Special thanks to her best friend Miros Gracia who always kept in touch and she loved very dearly.
Dorothy graduated from Ball High School in 1956 and attended Business School. Her first job was working with the Council of Chile here in Galveston, worked for Lykes Brothers Steamship Co., H. E. Schurig & Co. and SER in Galveston.
She was a member of the ABWA Galveston Sand Dollar Chapter for many years and belonged to a Prayer Meeting Group. She was of the Catholic faith and attended daily mass at St. Mary Cathedral Basilica.
A very special thank you to Dr. William Mileski and his entire staff in ICU 8th floor, Jennie Sealy Hospital, for the great care they gave our sister.
Per Dorothy’s request, she will be cremated and buried at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock with her parents at a later date.
There will be a day of Remembrance for Dorothy on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the V.F.W. Post 880 Hall at 1014-24th St. Galveston from 1 PM – 5 PM. All family, relatives and friends are invited to attend.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Dorothy’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
