TEXAS CITY — Grace Naomi Hicks Ellis was the first of two children born on September 26, 1923 in Houston, Texas to Gilbert Hicks Jr. and Norvel Turner. Grace was baptized at the age of 6 and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Houston, Texas under the late Rev. L. H. Simpson and participated in all of the youth activities. She attended Artherton Elementary School, Booker T. Washington High School in Houston (Class of 1940) and Prairie View A&M College.
At the age of 11 she became a member of Concord Baptist Church in Houston and became the musician for the Sunday School. After moving to Galveston she became a member of the West Point Baptist Church under Pastor Holiday. During World War II she was employed as Property Supply Clerk at Naval Supply Depot in Oakland, California. Upon returning to Galveston and the West Point Baptist Church under Rev. Sargent she served as Musician for the Mission Chorus, member of the Young Adult Celestial Chorus, Sunday School , BYPU, Vacation Bible School, Mission and President of the Eastern District Association YWA.
She was married to Leon Ellis for 56 wonderful years and their union produced two devoted children Charles Ellis and Carolyn Dianne Ellis both deceased. She moved to Texas City in 1951 and became a member of Bell Zion (now Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church) and was a devoted member for 71 years. She served as Musician for the Senior Choir, Mission Chorus and Male Chorus under Rev. Wiley L. Dunn, Sr., Rev. Zephaniah Phillips and Rev. Jerry B. Lee, Jr. She also served as Musician for the Mass Choir and Sunday School Primary Department, Teacher for the Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, Coordinator of the Music Department, Lydia Circle Secretary, Missionary Society Treasurer, Founder of the Church Awards Banquet, Founder of the Church Awards Banquet and Church Fellowship Hall Rental Plan, Served on Pastoral, Church Anniversaries, Registration and Contracts and Historical Committees. She was Fraternal Worthy Counsellor of Pride of La Marque #457 of Calanthe for 72 years.
In 2001-2002 she served as President of the Fraternal Alliances of Texas and retired after retired after 24 years of service in 2014. She received the First Outstanding Woman of the Year presented award from the La Marque Chamber of Commerce, Forward Times Outstanding Woman in Church Activities (2nd Place), Outstanding Community Service award from the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Parent of the Year by Southeast Texas District PTA and PTA Life Membership.
She was the Owner and Director of the Tiny Tot Kindergarten and Piano Teacher for 32 years. She will be missed by all who knew her. Grace leaves to cherish her memory a loving a devoted daughter-in-law Velita Ellis, Grandchildren Charles Ellis, Jr, Nicole Ellis and Sylvester Jackson (Rona); Great Grandchildren Faith, D’Vante, Taylor, Terrell and Kia; Nieces Pamela Hicks and Rosalind Renee’ Ellis Gary (Will); Nephews Leroy Ellis, III (Deborah), Michael Ellis (Dana), Larry Ellis (Bridget), Kenneth Ellis (Denise) and a host of great nephews and nieces, cousins, friends and the Greater Bell Zion Church Family.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 9am with a church service to begin at 10am. Services will be held at Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church located at 6333 Highway 6. Hitchcock, Texas 77563. Burial to follow at Forest Park East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.