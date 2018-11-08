GALVESTON—Norris Kenneth Follett age 59 of Montgomery died Tuesday November 6, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
GALVESTON—Gerald Davis Graham age 74 of Galveston died Wednesday November 7, 2018 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
GALVESTON—William Earl Shuttleworth age 64 of Galveston died Thursday November 8, 2018 at Kindred Hospital in Webster. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
GALVESTON—Ashley Christine Ruiz age 29 of Galveston died Saturday November 3, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
LA MARQUE—Ross Allen Hardy, age 79, of La Marque passed away on Wednesday, November 7, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
