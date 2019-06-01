Betty Lou Johnson passed away on May 30, 2019 at her home in Galveston.
Betty was born on January 2, 1928 in Houston and grew up in the Heights area. She attended Reagan High School. After high school she moved to Galveston, birthplace of her mother, and attended nursing school at St. Mary’s School of Nursing. After completing nursing school she worked at UTMB for 34 years. She is predeceased by her parents Florence and John Vinson, her sister Ruth Provenzano, her husband Jim Johnson, and her cousins, Dottie Moore and Wally Overly.
She is survived by her nieces, Carolyn Patin (LeeRoy), Susanne King (Pat) and nephew Charles Provenzano (Peggy) and many grandnieces and nephews.
Betty and Jim loved Galveston and their many friends on the island. Betty was an avid Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboy fan. She loved all the holidays and decorating her home for each one. Christmas was always a treat at the Johnson home.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Forest Park East Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas 77598, with Reverend Aaron Sanders officiating.
A special thank you to Maria Cazares and Betty’s other neighbors for their loving kindness and all the many caring things, both large and small, they did for Betty. We also thank Visiting Angels for the excellent care given Betty over the last several months.
For those who wish to make online condolences or sign the guest book, please go to www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
