Shirley Jean Faulkner, 76, of Clear Lake City, Texas, passed away on November 9th, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Dickinson, TX.
Shirley was born in El Dorado, Arkansas on December 5th, 1942 to Leonard and Nina Bates. She was raised in El Dorado, graduated high school, married, and moved to Alvin, TX.
Shirley worked as a Purchasing Agent/Buyer at Amoco Chemical, Chocolate Bayou and Sunoco Chemicals. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business from UHCLC while working full time. Shirley enjoyed traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren and taking trips back to El Dorado to visit her hometown friends and family.
Her hobbies included golf, crochet, and playing bingo.
Shirley is preceded in death by parents; and son, Ricky Faulkner.
Shirley is survived by sister, Judy Blann and husband Billy, of El Dorado; daughter, Angela Reinagel and husband Eric; grandchildren, Sheena Faulkner Flores, Derek and Dustin Reinagel, and Sarah Faulkner; great grandson, Ronin Dillon; nieces, Kim Giacona and Lisa Bechtelheimer.
She will be greatly missed.
